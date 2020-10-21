OBINNA EZUGWU

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu last night, visited youths injured in last night’s shooting of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in the state.

Yet to be ascertained number of people were killed when men of the Nigerian Armed Forces opened fire on protesters in Lekki, an incident that has caused global outrage.

Official figure of casualties is not yet clear, but some reports have put the number at nine, while total number of deaths in different parts of the country in similar incidents, particularly in Jos, Plateau State; Sabon Geri, Kano State; Abuja and other areas of Lagos where thugs unleashed mayhem on peaceful protesters, is put at 49.

Sanwo-Olu who visited the injured in hospital in Lekki amid anger over the killings, said it was carried out by forces beyond his control who stepped in to make dark notes in “our history,” apparently referring to the army which is under the command of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” he said.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki .

“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

“There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

“3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents. I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”