Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State Government has lost at least N234m to the closure of tollgates as the #EndSARS protests on the Island continues.

The figure was obtained from the daily and monthly targets set for the tollgates by the government, which owns the tollgates, which are being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.

According to a source, the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was expected to generate about N10m daily, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was not expected to generate less than N16.6m a day. The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was not expected to generate less than N300m monthly, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza generates about N500m monthly.

At least 80,000 cars use the tollgates every day. The figure could be higher or lower depending on the day of the week. However, since the protests started, the Lekki tollgate has been completely shut, while the Ikoyi one has been left permanently open for people to use without payment