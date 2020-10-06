OBINNA EZUGWU

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye and six other members of the Edo Assembly, on Tuesday formally defected from the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on the floor of the house.

Okiye who announced the defection at plenary session added that he had received letters from the six members including himself, expressing their desires to decamp to the ruling party in the state so as to identify with the developmental strides of Governor Godwin Obaseki to move Edo State forward.

The speaker relied on what he termed the sharp divisions and factions in the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) in the state as one of the reasons they decided to cross to PDP, to enable them to perform their duties effectively as representative of their constituencies.

Others who formally joined the PDP are Hon. Asoro Osadebamwen Roland. Hon. Aluebhosele Ephraim; Hon. Ojiezele Osezua Sunday; Hon. Okhuarobor Henry. Hon. Okoduwa Emma and Hon. Marcus Onobun.

It would be recalled that all the 24-member house were elected on the platform of the APC.

However, crisis ensued when only nine members presented themselves for inauguration on June 17, 2019, when Governor Obaseki issued the proclamation for the house to convey.

The crisis snowballed into Obaseki himself defecting to the PDP while the remaining 14 members-elect on August 6, 2020, caused a retired Deputy Clerk of the house to inaugurate them at a private residence in Ugbor are of the Benin GRA.

Okiye and the defecting six members remained in the APC all through the electioneering campaigns and the election proper in September, 19 this year.