OBINNA EZUGWU

Senior Pastor, Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Omole, Lagos Pastor Wole Oladiyun, has asked Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set in motion a process to return Nigeria to regional government.

Oladiyun who made the demand in a statement titled “Nigeria Arise 2020”, issued on Monday, noted that the country needed a new constitution urgently, even as he called for the eradication of federal character and enthronement of merit as core basis for leadership recruitment.

“The restructuring should lead to a brand-new constitution, a return to the regional government structure, and a reduction in the cost of governance. Also, we need to review our system of governance because the current arrangement does not reflect true federalism,” Oladiyun said.

Among other things, Pastor Oladiyun also recommended the following measures:

Adoption of a Zero Party System.

Election of candidates based on their integrity and pedigree.

Eradication of federal character.

Involvement of youths at all levels of governance.

Implementation of Local Government reforms.

Reduction in the number of parastatals.

The cleric noted that the current unitary system in which states over-depend on the monthly federation account allocation was no longer sustainable, arguing that for the country to move forward, it must operate regional government.

“Let there be six regions from the present six geo-political zones; let there be a President with six Vice Presidents from the six regions,” he said.

On the way forward for the nation’s economy, Pastor Oladiyun advocated for gradual ban on importation of goods that can be produced locally, while improving local capacity for production.

“Let us actualise a Higher Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) in the international market by reducing importation, increasing local production of certain essential commodities, aggressive Agriculture revolution, mining, and promotion of SMEs,” he noted.

On the health sector, he called for “Operation 774” which will lead to the establishment of modern and well-equipped comprehensive hospitals in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

The cleric also called for reforms in the education sector and in the police force, even as he asked the government to establish youth vocational centres in the 36 states.