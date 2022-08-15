Edo police kill five kidnappers, rescue victim

The Edo State police command has said it killed five suspected kidnappers, recovered arms and rescued one victim in Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo, in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspects were said to have been killed in a gun duel.

“The Edo State Police Command in its avowed commitment to rid the state of violent crimes, especially kidnapping, on Sunday, rescued one kidnapped victim, neutralised five kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition,” the statement said.

“This feat was achieved following credible information given to the command that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating in the Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo, in the Akoko-Edo LGA, Edo State.

“On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team from Ibillo as well as the vigilantes and hunters to the scene.

“The kidnappers on sighting the operatives opened fire on them, which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured and were later confirmed dead. One kidnapped victim, Mr. Innocent Achebe (38 years), was rescued unhurt and had since been re-united with his family.

“Items recovered at the scene include two locally made pistols, charms and cartridges,” the statement added.