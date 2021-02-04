Angered by the continued killings, kidnappings and banditry by suspected herders in the state, Youth leaders in Edo have issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities.

The youths who spoke through one of their groups, Talakawa Parliament, at a press conference in Benin, the state capital on Wednesday, ordered herdsmen occupying farmlands and forests in the state to quit.

The youth leaders, at the conference through the Speaker of the Parliament, Kola Edokpayi, warned that any act of aggression against the indigenes would not be tolerated.

This is even as Edo women on Wednesday, held protests at Uromi area of the state, demanding that the herders leave the state.

The youths said their order followed the killing of three persons, including two vigilantes by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday in Ugo N’iyekorhionmwon, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking for the Edo youths, the Talakawa Parliament, Edokpayi said they also gave 72 hours to the state Commissioner of Police, Phillip Agbadi, to arrest and prosecute the alleged killers, otherwise the youths would stage a mass protest.

“We have given the killer herdsmen a 14-day ultimatum to quit farmlands and forests in Edo State. We have not given them notice to leave Edo State so that our mothers and fathers can go to farm,” he said.

“We are using this medium to call on the CP to arrest within 72 hours these criminal elements that are responsible for the killing of our people in Ugo N’iyekorhionmwon, Orhionmwon LGA or face a mass protest.

“Our people can no longer travel. We believe in peaceful coexistence. However, nobody should take Edo people for a ride.”