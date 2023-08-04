Phillip Shuaibu, Edo deputy gov heads to court amid move to impeach him

Mr. Phillip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the commencement of an impeachment process against him.

Shuaibu, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, listed the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

This comes amid reported crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and the deputy governor, which the latter had on several occasions dismissed.

Shauibu is seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor of the state or other person acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively discharging his duties as the deputy governor of the state.

The reliefs read in part, “An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the third Defendant/Respondent whether by himself or his agents or persons acting for and on his behalf from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing the Plaintiff/Applicant from carrying out the functions of his office as Deputy Governor of Edo State including attending the State Executive Council Meetings/Functions and other duties about his office pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the third, fourth, and fifth Defendants/Respondents, whether by themselves or their agents or persons acting for and on their behalf from initiating. ”

Shaibu, however, filed a motion exparte and motion on notice on the same reliefs.

On the motion exparte, he filed an interim injunction, while on the motion on notice, he sought an interlocutory injunction.