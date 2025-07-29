Connect with us

Ebonyi: Gov Nwifuru suspends 25 commissioners, 38 aides, 22 permanent secretaries
Politics

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has slammed a one-month suspension without pay on 25 commissioners, 14 senior special assistants, 24 special assistants, and 22 permanent secretaries for failing to attend an official function.

The governor’s action was contained in a statement released on Monday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor.

According to the directive, the suspended officials will not be allowed to sign any official document during the suspension period. Commissioners were also instructed to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries.

The suspended commissioners include:

Stanley Lebechi Mbam (Works), Prof. Leonard Uguru (Finance), Mathew Nwobashi (Lands and Survey), Prof. Nwogo Obasi (Markets and Parks Development), Victor Chukwu (Environment), Jude Okpor (Rural Development), Ikeuwa Omebe (Information and State Orientation), Chidi Onyia (Solid Mineral Development), Chief Oguzo-Offia Nwali (Commerce, Industry and Business Development), Dr. Ben Odo (Attorney General and Justice), Dr. Donatus Ilang (Primary & Secondary Education), Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu (Aviation and Transport Technology), Dr. Moses Ekuma Ikenna (Health), Chief Richard Idike (Youth and Sports), Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma (Women Affairs and Social Development), Chinedu Nkah (Water Resources), Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara (Infrastructure for Concession), Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku (Agriculture), Francis Ori (Housing), Tochukwu Okorie (Information and Communication Technology), Valentine Okike Uzo (Special Duties), Sunday Inyima (Capital City Development), Ogbonnaya Okorie (Inter-Party Affairs), Chief Elechi Elechi (Trade and Investment), and Stanley Ogbuewu (Culture and Tourism).

Repeat offenders

The statement noted that some of the officials had previously faced disciplinary actions.

Victor Chukwu, for instance, was suspended earlier for misconduct and was only recently reinstated after a six-month “sit-up” period following a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Others, including Francis Ori, Magnus Noah, and Moses Ekuma, had also been suspended in the past over allegations of gross misconduct.

