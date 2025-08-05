Governor Nwifuru recalls 81 suspended Ebonyi officials

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has lifted the suspension of 81 government officials earlier sanctioned for absenteeism at a crucial state function.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor, Nwifuru directed all affected officials to resume their duties immediately.

The suspended officials included the Attorney General, 25 commissioners, 22 permanent secretaries, 14 senior special assistants, and 24 special assistants.

They were suspended for failing to attend a key government event, and were placed on a one-month working suspension without pay. During the suspension, they were barred from signing any official documents.

Among those affected were commissioners in charge of strategic ministries such as Works, Finance, Information, Rural Development, Education, Agriculture, Water Resources, Commerce and Industry, Environment, Health, and Arts and Culture.

Governor Nwifuru’s decision to recall the officials brings to an end a disciplinary measure seen as a stern message on the importance of administrative discipline and commitment to duty.