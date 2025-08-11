Lagos Broadcasters’ Body Raises Alarm Over Rising Attacks on Media Practitioners

The Lagos Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as a surge in attacks, threats, and undue interference targeting broadcast practitioners across the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, J. Ayo Makinde, the group warned that such actions threaten constitutional freedoms, undermine national development, erode public trust, and restrict citizen participation in governance.

“These are not isolated incidents,” Makinde said. “They are symptoms of a systemic challenge to the role of the broadcast media as enshrined in Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution.”

According to the SNB, the pressures come from both direct government actions and the misuse of certain laws. The statement cited vague provisions in the Nigerian Broadcasting Code, sections of the Cybercrimes Act, parts of the Terrorism Prevention Act, and colonial-era offences such as sedition and criminal defamation. It also noted that non-media laws like the Public Order Act have been used indirectly to limit coverage of protests and public gatherings.

Makinde argued that these laws, while legitimate in intent, have been applied in ways that intimidate the media and encourage self-censorship. Smaller stations in rural areas, he added, are particularly vulnerable due to weaker monitoring systems.

The statement listed recent incidents, including the August 2025 threat by Niger State Governor Umar Bago to shut down Badeggi FM 90.1, and the suspension of Legacy FM Acting General Manager Godfrey Chikwere in Ebonyi State over criticisms of the governor. Other past examples include the demolition of RayPower FM and AIT masts in Rivers State in 2023, the suspension of AIT and RayPower licences in 2019, and ₦5 million fines imposed on several stations in 2022 over documentaries on insecurity.

Makinde said these actions have “far-reaching consequences beyond the media industry,” stressing that silencing broadcasters ultimately weakens public trust and slows national growth.

While acknowledging that practitioners are not infallible, the SNB chairman urged broadcasters to adhere to professional ethics, strengthen legal literacy, adopt multiplatform broadcasting, and engage audiences to build solidarity. He called on government to embrace good governance and open communication rather than censorship.

“Dialogue builds stability; censorship breeds mistrust,” Makinde said.