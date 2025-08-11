Connect with us

Nation

Lagos Broadcasters’ Body Raises Alarm Over Rising Attacks on Media Practitioners
Advertisement

Nation

Trump Condemns Killings of Christians in Nigeria, Vows Strong Response

Nation

SERAP, editors sue Niger governor, NBC over Badeggi FM shutdown threat

Nation

Obi Donates N15m to Islamic School, College of Nursing in Bauchi

Nation

Osun monarch urges govt to make agriculture compulsory varsity course to tackle hunger

Nation

Ex-IGP Abubakar recounts how he was arrested by own officers

Nation

NCAA demands K1 De Ultimate’s arrest, petitions AGF, IG

Nation

K1 De Ultimate blacklisted from flying for six months over Abuja Airport incident 

Nation

World Breastfeeding Day: Osun Govt Tasks Nursing Mothers on 6 Months Exclusive Breastfeeding

Nation

Amnesty calls for Sowore’s unconditional release from detention

Nation

Lagos Broadcasters’ Body Raises Alarm Over Rising Attacks on Media Practitioners

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Lagos Broadcasters’ Body Raises Alarm Over Rising Attacks on Media Practitioners

The Lagos Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as a surge in attacks, threats, and undue interference targeting broadcast practitioners across the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, J. Ayo Makinde, the group warned that such actions threaten constitutional freedoms, undermine national development, erode public trust, and restrict citizen participation in governance.

“These are not isolated incidents,” Makinde said. “They are symptoms of a systemic challenge to the role of the broadcast media as enshrined in Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution.”

According to the SNB, the pressures come from both direct government actions and the misuse of certain laws. The statement cited vague provisions in the Nigerian Broadcasting Code, sections of the Cybercrimes Act, parts of the Terrorism Prevention Act, and colonial-era offences such as sedition and criminal defamation. It also noted that non-media laws like the Public Order Act have been used indirectly to limit coverage of protests and public gatherings.

Makinde argued that these laws, while legitimate in intent, have been applied in ways that intimidate the media and encourage self-censorship. Smaller stations in rural areas, he added, are particularly vulnerable due to weaker monitoring systems.

The statement listed recent incidents, including the August 2025 threat by Niger State Governor Umar Bago to shut down Badeggi FM 90.1, and the suspension of Legacy FM Acting General Manager Godfrey Chikwere in Ebonyi State over criticisms of the governor. Other past examples include the demolition of RayPower FM and AIT masts in Rivers State in 2023, the suspension of AIT and RayPower licences in 2019, and ₦5 million fines imposed on several stations in 2022 over documentaries on insecurity.

Makinde said these actions have “far-reaching consequences beyond the media industry,” stressing that silencing broadcasters ultimately weakens public trust and slows national growth.

While acknowledging that practitioners are not infallible, the SNB chairman urged broadcasters to adhere to professional ethics, strengthen legal literacy, adopt multiplatform broadcasting, and engage audiences to build solidarity. He called on government to embrace good governance and open communication rather than censorship.

“Dialogue builds stability; censorship breeds mistrust,” Makinde said.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *