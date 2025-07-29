The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed speculation that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, may return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing such a move as politically risky.

ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the remark on Monday during an appearance on Prime Time, a current affairs programme on Arise Television. Abdullahi, a former PDP stalwart and ex-Minister of Youth and Sports, said Obi remains a central figure in the coalition of opposition parties being championed by the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Let me say clearly, Peter Obi is in the coalition,” Abdullahi stated. “Regardless of what anybody is saying. But it is good to see that it has taken the coming on board of the ADC to get the PDP to begin to make some movements. But everyone knows the jugular of the PDP is in the hands of the ruling party. Peter Obi, more than anyone else, knows that he cannot take the risk of going to the PDP.”

Gana hails Obi as symbol of hope

Abdullahi’s comments follow recent praise for Obi by Professor Jerry Gana, a founding PDP member and former Minister of Information, who described the ex-Anambra governor as one of the most credible leaders in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television (AIT), Gana called Obi “a symbol of hope” and a critical figure in the quest for good governance.

“Peter Obi is one of the finest leaders in this country. He is disciplined, prudent, and deeply committed to the Nigerian project,” Gana said.

“He is a key voice for the future of democracy in this country, and we need people like him at the forefront of a united opposition.”

Gana also stressed the importance of building a broad-based opposition coalition, warning that no single party could defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 without unity among credible opposition leaders.