The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why the lead negotiator between the terrorists and passengers kidnapped from the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train, Alhaji Tukur Mamu, was arrested.

Mamu was arrested in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, on Tuesday alongside his family members.

He on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj when he was detained at the Cairo International Airport.

Mamu’s arrest was coming a few days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, visited the publisher and Sheikh Gumi in Kaduna State.

The ex-negotiator personally shared pictures of the visit with news.en on Monday.

Giving details on why Mamu was arrested, the DSS in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the publisher was arrested because he was a “person of interest”.

He noted that upon his return to the country on Wednesday, the DSS took Mamu into custody.

According to him, Mamu has some critical questions to answer on the ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in Nigeria.

“The Department of State Services has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course”, the statement read.