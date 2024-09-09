JUST IN: DSS operatives invade SERAP’s office

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have reportedly invaded the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

A post on SERAP’s X handle read: “Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation, and attack on the rights of Nigerians.”

DSS operatives had earlier on Monday, arrested Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

