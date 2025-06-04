Connect with us

Published

52 mins ago

on

DSS, military neutralize 45 bandits loyal to Dogo Gide in Niger State ambush

In a major blow to one of Nigeria’s most notorious bandit networks, tactical operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), backed by military forces, have eliminated at least 45 bandits in a covert operation near Kuchi town in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Security sources confirmed that the operation, carried out in the early hours of Monday, June 2, 2025, was a preemptive strike against bandits loyal to the notorious kingpin Dogo Gide, who had plotted a large-scale assault on several villages in the area.

According to intelligence obtained through renewed covert surveillance, the DSS tracked the movements of about 100 heavily armed bandits from Bilbis Forest in Maru LGA of Zamfara State and parts of Kaduna State. The attackers had reportedly been mobilized by Gide to reinforce his dwindling network and launch coordinated raids on communities around Kuchi.

“Our operatives ambushed the group before they could attack,” a top security source revealed. “The engagement took place on the outskirts of Kuchi town, where the bandits were met with superior firepower.”

The gun battle resulted in the death of 45 insurgents, while several others fled with gunshot wounds. Multiple motorcycles and arms were recovered during the mop-up operation.

However, the encounter was not without casualties on the side of the security forces. Five DSS operatives sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

The operation is part of an intensified offensive against Dogo Gide’s network, which has suffered repeated setbacks in recent months due to targeted raids and intelligence-led disruptions. Security analysts say these sustained actions have significantly weakened Gide’s grip on parts of Niger, Zamfara, and Kaduna states.

“This ambush, coming shortly after the dislodgement of hundreds of bandits from the same region, is a major success,” another source familiar with the operation noted. “It’s clear that the DSS and military are escalating pressure on these criminal elements. Communities in the area have started to feel some relief.”

Authorities have vowed to maintain momentum and ensure that no safe haven remains for bandits operating in the region.

