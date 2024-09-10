Valentine Obienyem, Media Adviser to Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, has reacted to the rumour making the rounds that his principal was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at his home in Anambra State.

Obienyem in a statement on Tuesday, dismissed the report, describing it as false and baseless.

He recalled that the rumour first surfaced on Saturday, but was promptly refuted, adding that despite this, the false narrative has continued to spread.

According to Obienyem, Obi was not even in Anambra State at the time of the alleged incident.

“As of Saturday, Mr. Obi was in Rwanda attending to important engagements. He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is actively involved in party and national matters,” he said.

“There was no DSS operation at his residence, and no arrest was made.”

The statement also refuted the claim that Mr. Obi’s wife was arrested, describing it as a fabrication aimed at misleading the public and causing unnecessary panic among his supporters.

He urged the public to disregard the falsehood and remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation, assuring that any official communication regarding Mr. Obi will be released through proper channels.

He added that Obi would continue to focus on his commitment to the nation, while his team remains steadfast in providing accurate updates on his activities.

