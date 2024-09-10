Connect with us

Politics

BREAKING: DSS didn’t arrest Peter Obi - Aide
Advertisement

Politics

ADF condemns incessant harassment of NLC president, Joe Ajaero

Politics

Labour party passes vote of confidence on Peter Obi

Politics

Afenifere executive committee visits Ayo Adebanjo, encourage others to emulate him

Politics

False claims against CoS won't stop prosecution of indicted Osun APC chieftains - Adeleke's aide

Politics

Nigerians condemn treason charges against #endbadgovernance protesters

Politics

Labour Party Crisis deepens as Abure dares stakeholders, Obidients

Politics

FOSAD condemns anti-Igbo narratives in Prof Ahmed Bako's inaugural lecture at UDU

Politics

Sen. Oyewumi empowers farmers in Osun West, harps on need to return to farm

Politics

Presidential Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale steps down

Politics

BREAKING: DSS didn’t arrest Peter Obi – Aide

Published

5 hours ago

on

BREAKING: DSS didn’t arrest Peter Obi - Aide

Valentine Obienyem, Media Adviser to Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, has reacted to the rumour making the rounds that his principal was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at his home in Anambra State.

Obienyem in a statement on Tuesday, dismissed the report, describing it as false and baseless.

He recalled that the rumour first surfaced on Saturday, but was promptly refuted, adding that despite this, the false narrative has continued to spread.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to Obienyem, Obi was not even in Anambra State at the time of the alleged incident.

“As of Saturday, Mr. Obi was in Rwanda attending to important engagements. He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is actively involved in party and national matters,” he said.

“There was no DSS operation at his residence, and no arrest was made.”

The statement also refuted the claim that Mr. Obi’s wife was arrested, describing it as a fabrication aimed at misleading the public and causing unnecessary panic among his supporters.

He urged the public to disregard the falsehood and remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation, assuring that any official communication regarding Mr. Obi will be released through proper channels.

He added that Obi would continue to focus on his commitment to the nation, while his team remains steadfast in providing accurate updates on his activities.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *