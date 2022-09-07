ANAN set to make membership register accessible online — CEO

Dr Kayode Olushola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), says the Association will launch its membership register on Sept. 13.

Olushola, who disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, added that the organisation would publish the membership register on Sept. 14. for the public.

According to him, the online display of the membership register of ANAN will give access to all members and anybody that desires to know the members of the association across the globe.

The ANAN CEO added, ” any member of the association that was not financially up-to-date would not find his/her name on the online register.”

He advised the members of the association who were not financially up-to-date to pay up their subscriptions before December in order to be included in the register on the second batch of the registration.

Olushola said that ANAN members were over 48,000 and the organisation had been paying subscriptions for many of its non-financial members to its several international organisations it belonged to.

He said that ANAN could no longer pay for subscriptions for these non-financial members to the organisation’s international bodies, but for only its financially up-to-date- members.

“ANAN will do another updating of its financial members before December and any member who is unable to pay up his subscription can do so before then.

”So that his name will be on the second batch and we do that every six months. But when the list is out everybody, both ANAN members and non members will be able to access it from any part of the world.

“ We are now in September, this is already the first quarter of the year and our Mandatory Professional Continuing Development (MPCD) Programme was held in February in Abuja and also in April in Bayelsa.

“We have had it in Jos, Ibadan and the fifth one was held in Owerri last week and we will have more in Sokoto, in October.

“Others were Makurdi in November then Lagos in December and any member of ANAN must attend one of these MPCDs which are rotated in the six geo-political zones for him or to be a full member of the association,’’ he said.

Olushola listed the International Federation of Accountancy, Pan African Federation of Accountants, and a member Council of Accountants in West Africa as some of the international bodies ANAN belongs to.

He said ANAN introduced the MPCD programme in 1996 and its members must have acquired a certificate or degree in accounting and must go for training annually to be updated in the profession.

According to him, the organisation established ANAN Accounting College, and University all in Jos, Plateau to ensure professionals in accounting were kept up-to-date in order to compete with their peers globally.

Olushola, decried financial challenge as one of the major factors affecting the running of the association.

He urged the members of ANAN to pay up their subscriptions in order to fast track the development of the organisation. (NAN)