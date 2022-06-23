DJ Cuppy shows off her newly acquired Land Rover Truck

Popular Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, known professionally as DJ Cuppy, has shown off her newly bought Landrover Defender 90 XS truck, valued at over N30 million.

She shared shared her new whip in a series of posts on her Instagram story, also revealing that she had dreamed of owning one of those trucks.

The price of a Landrover Defender truck is listed at a starting price of $47, 700.

Cuppy is seemingly a lover of luxury cars as in 2020; she shared the N80m Ferrari Portofino sportscar her dad Femi Otedola purchased for his three daughters.