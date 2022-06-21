Portable needs drug rehabilitation centre, says Okowa’s aide

An aide to Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Ossai Success, has said fast rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, alias Portable needs to undergo urgent rehabilitation from drugs.

Portable has been in the news for controversial reasons since he came into the limelight.

On Monday, Ogun state police command had invited him for allegedly asking his team to brutalise a young man.

Reacting to the incident in a Facebook post, Success said Portable’s behaviour in recent times is akin to someone under the influence of excessive drugs or alcohol.

The governor’s aide also called on people around the singer to be more concerned about him before he gets “himself damaged all in the name of fame.”

“Take Portable to alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre. As a young boy, I love Zazu singer Portable zeal of defeating poverty but the truth must be told,” he wrote.

“There are a lot of misbehaviours in him that are associated with too much alcohol and drugs. This young boy needs to be taken care of before he get himself damaged all in the name of fame.

“Someone close to him should as a matter of urgency take Portable to alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre.

“Don’t say his character is what is giving him fame because this is how some persons started having kidney problems or musical career started dying while people were busy hailing them.

“I need him to be more better in doing his things and that is why I am so concerned about his well-being. He needs urgent attention.”