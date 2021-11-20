OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido has said he is donating the sum of N250 million to orphanage homes across Nigeria after raising N200 million from friends on his birthday.

Davido, had shared a post on his Twitter account and Instagram page on Wednesday, asking friends to gift him money, and within hours many, including Femi Otedola, Don Jazzy, Obi Cubana, M.I. Abaga, and many others, paid huge amounts of money, amounting to nearly N200 million, into his newly opened Wema Bank account, which he shared on social media.

The singer announced the decision on Saturday, saying he decided to augment the money he raised with additional N50 million and give it to orphanages across the country.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday,” he said.

“The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200,000,000.00 in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people.

“In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totaling NGN 200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN250,000,000.00,” he said.

He constituted a five-member committee to supervise the distribution of the money to deserving orphanages.

“To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee. Members of the committee include: Mrs. Titi Adebayo – chairman of the committee; Professor Jonathan Nwosu- secretary to the committee; Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference; Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF) and Professor Uloma Onuoha.

“The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria. They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then divide the funds accordingly.

“The committee will also determine the portion of the money that will be donated to Paroche foundation.

“To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and how much each will receive. A list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s account.

“My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need. It is my hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause.

“Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone that made this possible. God bless you all,” he said

