In a move that has sparked speculations ahead the 2023 presidential election, former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend, paid a visit to Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu at the former’s Aso-Villa, Abuja home.

Tinubu arrived at Kalu’s residence at around 4:25 pm, and both men exchanged pleasantries before proceeding to have private conversations.

While neither of the parties has released a statement regarding what was discussed at the meeting, feelers suggest it may not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.

Both men who are members of the ruling APC, are known to nurse presidential ambition, and Tinubu’s visit could be part of moves to try to close ranks ahead of what is shaping up to a tough contest between the country’s Southern and Northern divide in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.