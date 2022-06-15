Justin Bieber, Canadian singer, has said his faith in Jesus will help him overcome his current situation.

Bieber disclosed on Saturday that he is suffering from facial paralysis which led to the postponement of three of his shows.

“I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, I know Jesus is with me,” Bieber wrote on Instagram.

Bieber, 28, said on Saturday that the condition is due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome which makes the illness occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone’s ears.

It is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

Symptoms can include a painful rash inside the ear canal and outside the ear, at times attacking the tongue and roof of the mouth, as well as vertigo and tinnitus.

Announcing over the weekend, Bieber said he paused his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” Bieber explained in a video.

However, on Monday, the singer posted on Instagram that he has found succour in Jesus which has given him peace at this difficult time.

He wrote, “Wanted to share a bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” the Canadian wrote.

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

The Canada-born singer said he has been doing facial exercises to “get back to normal,” but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is extremely rare. According to the US National Organization for Rare Disorders, only five people per 100,000 are estimated to contract it annually.

In most cases, full recovery can occur within days or weeks, though some people can suffer permanent hearing loss and eye damage.