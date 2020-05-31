Adebayo Obajemu

It was love again for the controversial former military governor of Kaduna state, Col.(retd) Hammed Ali, now comptroller – general of Customs.

A year, seven months after the demise of his first wife Ali retd, has found love again.

Business Hallmark can authoritatively reveal that the Customs boss married Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi, on Saturday, in a low-key ceremony which took place in Kano.

Recall that the CG’s late wife, Hajiya Jummai was the First Lady of Kaduna State when her husband held sway as a Military administrator between 1996 to 1998. She died in Abuja on October 29, 2018 at the age 53, leaving behind four lovely children