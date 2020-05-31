Adebayo Obajemu

As governor Babajide Sanwoolu flagged off the construction of Lekki regional road, he hinted that stiff penalties await individuals and property developers who encroach on the alignments of the road.

The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has been directed to sanction anyone found culpable of compromising the planning approval and right-of-way of the road.

The much-awaited road is expected to decongest the constant traffic jam along the main Lekki-Epe Expressway, by linking the Lekki-Epe Expressway at Victoria Garden City (VGC) Junction to the Freedom Way in Eti Osa.

“When we give a commitment, we stand by it. Our word is our bond. We know what people go through on the Lekki-Epe way as a result of traffic. We are moved to hasten the process of putting the Regional Road in place to bring relief to our citizens working and living in this axis” Sanwo-Olu said at the ground breaking ceremony on Saturday.

The governor hinted that the project is expected to run for the next two years and would be ready for commissioning in 2022, when his administration will be celebrating its third anniversary in office.

The 8.75 kilometre-long road is being handled by Messrs Hi-Tech Construction Company Limited, and is expected to usher in the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge which is also expected to start from the Lekki-Epe axis.

“Within the first quarter of next year, we would have identified the best bidder for the construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, which will extend from Eti Osa to Ikorodu and burst out of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. This project will have great impact on our traffic management and transportation blueprint,” he said.

Both infrastructures are considered pivotal to the government’s traffic management strategy, and the efforts to reduce commute time for Lagosians.

“We know what people go through on the Lekki-Epe Expressway as a result of traffic. We are moved by the pains to hasten the process of putting the Regional Road in place to bring the long sought relief to our citizens working and living on this axis. Today, we are here for the ground-breaking ceremony to start work on this critical infrastructure,” he added.