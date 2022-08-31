Erik ten Hag, Manchester United manager, has confirmed that Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club this season.

There’s been speculations surrounding Ronaldo’s future at United.

The Portuguese is said to have indicated interest to play Champions League football, and has been linked lately with a move to Napoli, in a deal that was to see Victor Osimhen head the opposite direction.

But speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo is staying back at the club, as according to him, he needs quality players.

Meanwhile, its been said that Ronaldo reportedly called for United captain Harry Maguire to be dropped last season as the dressing room turned toxic and results dipped.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford has not gone to plan and tensions frayed last season as the club limped to a sixth-place finish.

And details have emerged surrounding the Portuguese striker’s demands, from team selection to formation tweaks.

Ralf Rangnick told the players who confronted him that their conversation was ‘inappropriate’

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo was part of a group of players who approached Rangnick at Carrington in February this year.

Among them were Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba but Ronaldo’s message came through clearly when he said: ‘Maguire is part of the problem’.

A few players from the group subsequently apologised to the interim boss, who departed the club in the summer.

Rangnick is said to have told the players including Ronaldo that it was ‘inappropriate’ to speak about Maguire when the player himself was not present.

Ronaldo also had a view on the team’s formation and during the impromptu meeting told the manager in no uncertain terms how he wanted them to set up.

Ronaldo and Maguire have both been dropped to the bench for United’s last two games.

Watch Ten Hag below: