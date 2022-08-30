EPL: Southampton beat Chelsea 2-1

Chelsea, on Tuesday night, succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Southampton as their rocky start to the Premier League season took a turn for the worse.

Thomas Tuchel’s side blew the lead at St Mary’s after Raheem Sterling put them ahead midway through the first half.

Sterling bagged his third goal in two games with a close-range strike in the 23rd minute, only to see his concede two goals, after squandering several chances.

Romeo Lavia equalised in the 28th minute with his first goal for Southampton, curling home from the edge of the area after Chelsea failed to clear a corner.

Adam Armstrong put Southampton ahead on the stroke of half-time as he took Romain Perraud’s pass and drilled a deflected shot past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea, beaten 3-0 at Leeds in their previous away fixture, were unable to muster a response as they slipped to a second defeat from their last three games.

With just two wins from their first five matches, the Blues are already five points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Wednesday.