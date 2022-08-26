Napoli reportedly want €120m plus Ronaldo on loan for Osimhen swap

Italian club, Napoli, have reportedly said they will only let Victor Osimhen join Manchester United if they will get €120 million and Cristiano Ronaldo on loan in a cash plus swap deal.

Portuguese forward, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave the club in search of Champions League football and had even reportedly offered his services to a number of clubs all to no avail.

Osimhen on the other hand has begun his season in the Serie A on a flying note scoring two goals already in as many games.

According to Italian Football TV, Gli Azzurri told Manchester United they’d want €120m for Osimhen plus Ronaldo moving the opposite direction to Napoli on loan with United paying his entire salary.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes is said to pushing to have him play in the Champions League this year.

Report had emerged that United are pushing to swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Osimhen before the summer transfer window ends.