Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in US dismissed by judge

A judge in the US has dismissed a rape lawsuit claim from a Nevada woman against Cristiano Ronaldo, football star, in Las Vegas.

Kathryn Mayorga was bidding for the Manchester United footballer to pay her millions of dollars more than the £305k ($375k) in a confidentiality agreement she received after she claimed that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009 – an allegation which Ronaldo has always denied.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the court on Friday and claimed that Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, had shown “bad-faith conduct” and the use of “purloined” confidential documents that the judge said tainted the case beyond redemption.

Dorsey gave a 42-page order which dismissed the case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, while adding that Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct, Mirror reported.

The ruling said: “I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims.”

It added: “Harsh sanctions are merited.”

Stovall could appeal the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The Associated Press report on Saturday that they have not responded to phone calls or text messages, to associate Larissa Drohobyczer, on the subject.

Mayorga has claimed that she was assaulted by Ronaldo at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 but the footballer has denied the allegation against him.

Mayorga gave consent through Stovall and Drohobyczer for her name to be used publicly during the trial.

In 2019, US prosecutors said Ronaldo would not face any charges, nine years after Mayorga reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese player.

Ms Mayorga had sought to re-open the case in 2018 with her lawyer claiming that she had taken motivation from the #MeToo movement against sexual violence.

Ronaldo is alleged to have raped Mayorga, an American woman, during a holiday to Las Vegas in the summer of 2009, just weeks before his move from United to Real Madrid. An allegation he has always denied.

On June 12, 2009, Ronaldo met Mayorga at the now-closed nightclub Rain, and they were pictured by paparazzi on that evening.

Mayorga has alleged that she was invited back to Ronaldo’s suite at the Palms Place Hotel, where it is alleged that the rape took place.

A day later, on June 13, 2009, Mayorga reported the alleged rape to police but opted against revealing her name or the name of her alleged attacker, or where the incident had taken place.

After hiring a lawyer Mayorga initiated civil proceedings against Ronaldo.

The allegation reached the public domain as a result of being reported by German newspaper Der Spiegel in 2017, as a result of their Football Leaks exposé, with documents revealing details of the case.

A document from the leaks alleges Ronaldo said “she said no and stop several times” during sex. He is also said to have apologised afterwards. His legal team have said the document was “completely fabricated”.

In September 2018, the player released a statement to publicly refute the allegations: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.” (Mirror