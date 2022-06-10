Son out Ronaldo, Mane, Salah in PFA team of the season

The PFA team of the year results have been unveiled for the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Women’s Super League.

The shortlists for selections were compiled by members of the players’ trade union in January and then voted for by other players in the respective leagues.

In total, six Liverpool players earned starting berths in the prestigious award, including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne represented champions Manchester City, with only two other clubs featuring in the XI.

Antonio Rudiger earned a starting berth after his stellar campaign at Chelsea culminated with the Germany international choosing to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a turbulent campaign following his return to Manchester United but remained talismanic as the mood, and results, soured at Old Trafford – registering 18 goals from just 27 starts to earn his place in the XI.

Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son, whose 23 goals in the Premier League saw him share the Golden Boot with Salah, did not make the best XI.

WSL

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea striker and Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr leads the line in the Women’s Super League XI after netting 20 goals from just 17 starts, including a title-winning double on the final day.

Team-mates Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright and Guro Reiten join the Australia international in the award-winning team – amounting to four members of Emma Hayes’ champions making the golden grade.

Arsenal finished the season merely one point shy of the Blues and are one player shy in the XI, with Leah Williamson, Kim Little and goal machine Vivianne Miedema making the grade.

Manchester City and England trio Alex Greenwood, Caroline Weir and Lauren Hemp – who was also named PFA Young Player of the Year for the fourth time – earned selections, in addition to Manchester United right-back Ona Batlle.

PFA EFL teams of the year | Promoted sides dominate

Nine players from promoted sides have been included in the Championship team of the year, including five from champions Fulham. Bournemouth – who finished in the second automatic promotion spot – have three representatives, while play-off winners Nottingham Forest have one.

In League One, players from nine different clubs make up the team of the season. Champions Wigan and Milton Keynes Dons have two representatives. Portsmouth, Rotherham, Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Morecambe and Sunderland all have one player included.

Champions Forest Green Rovers dominate the League Two team of the season, with five players included in the best XI. Three players from Northampton Town – who finished fourth – make the line-up, while Exeter, Tranmere and Newport County have one representative each.

Championship team of the year

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town), Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tim Ream (Fulham), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers).

League One team of the year

Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth), Harry Darling (Milton Keynes Dons), Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Twine (Milton Keynes Dons), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United), Cole Stockton (Morecambe), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

League Two team of the year

Liam Roberts (Northampton Town), Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers), Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town), Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers), Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town), Ebrima Adams (Forest Green Rovers), Matt Jay (Exeter City), Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers), Dominic Telford (Newport County), Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers), Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).

(Sky Sports)