OBINNA EZUGWU

Seventeen new cases of novel Coronavirus pandemic has been recorded in Nigeria according to latest figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Centre which announced the new figures in its latest update via its twitter handle @NCDCgov, also said seven people have now died from the virus while 58 have recovered.

“Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo

“As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths,” the Centre said.

“As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases, 58 discharged, 7 deaths

Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

“Three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos

“Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases.”