Adebayo Obajemu

The National Insurance Commission has commended insurance companies for their initiative to voluntarily support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic through the provision of life insurance cover for medical personnel and other donations.

NAICOM said in a letter to the regulated entities that mobilisation of the funds by the industry would be coordinated by the commission.

The commission also refuted an online report, which said it was forcing insurance companies in the country to make donations to the coronavirus fight.