Adebayo Obajemu

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has kept its momentum of support and relevant donations to the government,

WHO-nominated covid-19 Isolation and treatment health institutions and to the larger social strata in the nation’s fight to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The Company which had launched a series of CSR donations including beds, mattresses, food palliatives as well as operational support to city disinfection and fumigation, and other logistical assistance to government efforts at all levels across the country, on Tuesday 21 April, 2020, again donated another batch of beds and mattresses, purpose-built container offices and sentry posts to the new Idu Abuja Isolation Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

It would be recalled that sequel to the company’s earlier donation of an ambulance to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Julius Berger also again donated

a large number of beds and mattresses to the teaching hospital for its Covid-19 roll back efforts last Thursday in Gwagwalada Abuja.

In Julius Berger’s increasingly proactive CSR efforts in the fight against the corona virus pandemic, another food palliatives distribution project is also in the pipeline

for residents of the FCT.

As the company continues to relentlessly commit its resources to the war to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria, the head of its Media Relations Office , Prince Moses Duku, said:

“I only echo the socially sensitive Managing Director of Julius Berger, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter and, indeed, the Board of Directors and Executive Management of our company

when I say …the fight against Covid-19 and its threat to human and environmental safety is a fight that must be won.”