By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Monday arrested a middle-aged man in Osogbo for impersonating the State Government to swindle unsuspecting citizens of the state under the guise of providing social relief during the stay-at-home period.

This follows a public service announcement from the State Government of Osun, warning its citizens to beware of criminally-minded people who are demanding for personal and security details in exchange for money and relief materials.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Osun on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said the suspect collected the Voter’s Card of some people in Olorunda Local Government Area, with the assurance that they would receive the sum of N10,000 (Ten Thousand Naira ) each through an unnamed Non-Governmental Organisation.

Ige said that some of the people whose cards have been collected have already been contacted and intimated of the government’s position on the matter. She added that the police have launched an investigation to track down the suspect’s accomplices.

Meanwhile, the State’s Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation has revved up its awareness drive that the State Government of Osun is not asking anyone for his/her personal security details in exchange for money during this stay-at-home period.