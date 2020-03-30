By OBINNA EZUGWU

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor who announced the development via his verified twitter handle on Monday, however said he is not symptomatic

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” he said.

Makinde joins the growing list of top political office holders testing positive in the country. Governors, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi, as well as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, have also tested positive.