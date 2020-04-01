By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To cushion the hardship of the people during the stay at home directives given by Osun state government in bid to avert spread of Coronavirus pandemic, member of House of Representatives representing Ede North/ Ede South/Egbedore/ Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam has declared that relief materials would be distributed to the the vulnerable people, aged and widows in the Federal Constituency.

Salam said the gesture became imperatives so as banish hunger during the trying period.

This was contained in a statement issued and personally signed copy of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, Osun state government is trying it’s best and has been so proactive in curtailing the spread of the deadly disease which has constituted panic to the whole world.

“While acknowledging the good job of the Osun State Government team on COVID-19 which resulted in the isolation and testing of the returnees, I am equally worried about reports that some of the persons in isolation played host to a few relatives under the cover of the night.”

The statement read “I received with concern reports of the positive testing to COVID-19 of some recent returnees from Cote d’ivoire to Ejigbo in our Federal constituency”

“I wish to therefore appeal to our good people of Ejigbo to please adhere strictly to the total lockdown ordered by the State Government and also immediately report anyone showing symptoms of infection to the toll free emergency number of the centre for disease control which is 08097000010”

“If you know anyone who might have had contact with the returnees in isolation, please report same to relevant agencies and community leaders for prompt action”

“Residents of Ejigbo and other neighbouring towns are also enjoined to cooperate with all government agencies by observing health advice and directives such as regular hand washing and reasonable social distancing in order to avoid an escalation of the spread of the coronavirus”

He however prayed for God mercies to prevail in these hours and finally bring this scourge to an end very soon.