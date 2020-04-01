By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has criticised recent shake-up in the Nigerian Army, alleging that the target was Major Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi who recently a now viral video in which he was appealing to Buratai for more equipment.

He had noted in the video that Boko Haram insurgents were better armed and had destroyed all their gun trucks.

As part of the redeployment, Adeniyi, who hitherto was the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) Maiduguri, was moved to NARC as Senior Research Fellow.

In a statement signed by its President, Aare Oladotun Hassan on Wednesday, the YCYW said the redeployment was part of moves to court martial Adeniyi.

“Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwid(YCYW) is concerned about the recent actions that culminated to the eventual sack and foreseeable court Marshal of a fearless Yoruba General and theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole: Major General Olusegun G. Adeniyi over what we perceive as premeditated crucifixion for the atonement of unpatriotic tainted act of complicity of the Nigerian Army high echelons in handling of intelligence and weaponry supply to the troops, leading to well coordinated attacks of the Operation Lafiya Dole(OPLD) unfortified with sophisticated armory troops by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, leaving behind tales of monumental casualties, deaths,” Hassan said.

According to it, “lots, mostly Southern soldiers, are currently suffering and destined to die in the Maiduguri forests and programmed destructions of anticipated arms supply few days before the major attacks.

“After watching the expository trending viral video of OPLD, Maiduguri on 29th March, 2020 released by General Adeniyi showing their unflinching commitments and absolute loyalty to the Nigerian nation, while expressing grave displeasure over wrong intelligence from the Army headquarters and lack of motivation due to short of armory supplies overtime, one will not hesitate to weep for our dear country, unfortunately this is not the first time of such double jeopardy!!!

“However, consequently we got the unfortunate announcement from Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations on 31 March 2020, which a smokescreen to the real intended announcement of 1st April, 2020 on the immediate dismissal and eventual court martial/ further unmeritorious retirement of Gen. OG Adeniyi under the guise of a general routine postings and reshuffling of the Senior Officers of the Nigerian Army, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai.”

“According to the Nigerian Army’s major highlight of the posting which takes effect from today 1st of April 2020 includes – the posting and appointment of a new Commander of the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) Maiduguri, while Maj Gen OG Adeniyi is redeployed from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to NARC as Senior Research Fellow.

“Others affected in the Operation Lafiya Dole quagmire include – Maj Gen MG Ali from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri is redeployed to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander, while Maj Gen S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu- Yobe State redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison while we see all other affected senior officers redeployment as casualty decoy, deceit and clandestine motive.

“Based on this premise, we are aghast to see another headlines on dismissal of a great icon of hope and eagle eyes of the NA, similarly we have witnessed how great men and women of the Nigerian Army are dying in droves in the hands of the insurgents, while those arrested are released without prosecution by the FG.

“We therefore believe with unimpeachable suspicion of high-handedness and complicity over this scripted scenario. We hereby call President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate this incidence and caution the military high authorities from causing avoidable damage to the nation.

“We ask for protection of Major General Adeniyi (Omoluabi) from any form of persecution not subjected to inhuman treatment, he has diligently served and deserve a Medal of Honor not disgrace.

We further call on all Yoruba elders and Royal Fathers to collectively and swiftly intervene and rescue General OG Adeniyi: a great “Akinkanju Oodua” (Brave Hearted Villain) from imminent disgrace forthwith.”