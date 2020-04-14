Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the recovery and discharge of eight COVID-19 patients, bringing to 69, the number of discharged patients in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, through his Twitter account, said the patients discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, were two females and six males.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

“Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts,” he said.

According to him, the state is encouraged by the success rate of isolation and treatment initiatives for COVID-19.

“Working with the @NCDCgov and @LSMOH, testing capacity for #COVID19 has increased and we will continue to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

Speaking on the two weeks extension of the lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari, Sanwo-Olu said that it was a tough decision.

He added that they had observed that countries that couldn’t stop the spread of COVID-19, had catastrophic effects.

“My biggest focus now is security and welfare.

“On security, there have been reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas and intelligence has shown a combination of exploitation by criminal elements.

“The police have been responsive but in the last 24 hours, we have worked to increase surveillance and response time.

“On welfare, the second half of the first phase of our reformed #LagosFoodRelief distribution which is targeted at the vulnerable is on course.

“The federal government’s conditional cash transfer is beginning to help reduce the burden and we are working on doing more,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government understood that the lockdown would stretch citizens because of some structural problems the state was contending with.

“However, I want to thank Lagosians for rising with empathy and strength. We have to do more and the government will do more, let’s beat #COVID19 together,” Sanwo-Olu said.