Adebayo Obajemu

Further to it’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitment and efforts nationwide on the war against coronavirus in the country, construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC on Sunday, completed the fumigation of major highways, markets and bus stops in Lagos state.

The company’s efforts which was lauded by residents of areas and communities fumigated was complemented by an array of health, safety and environment organisations like Viprone, Kleenol, D Fortune and German Tech.

At the kickoff of the two-day exercise from the Ijora yard of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Tunji Bello who was represented by his Director, Sanitation Services, Dr. Hassan Sanuth commended the construction company for its initiative and robust identification with the health and safety needs of the state government and its people.

“I appreciate Julius Berger’s efforts. I also appreciate the collaboration of the other corporate bodies and agencies in Lagos who worked with with Julius Berger Nigeria in the fumigation exercise. In this light, I encourage other organizations to emulate Julius Berger Nigeria to rid the state of coronavirus,” Mr Bello said.

The first day of the exercise saw the Julius Berger COVID-19 Disinfection Response Team alongside its partners move from Ijora through Iddo, Otto, Ojuelegba to Barracks bus stop, Yaba area into Ikorodu road where areas like Fadeyi, Onikpanu among others were fumigated.

At each point, markets, bus stops and nearby fences were fumigated.

On Easter Sunday, the Julius Berger COVID-19 Disinfection Response Team split into two with one fumigating from high brow Ikoyi/Victoria Island continuing along that route to mainland Lagos before rounding off at the popular Berger bus stop close to the old toll gate.

Same day, the second team moved from Maryland through Mobolaji Bank-Anthony to the flyovers opposite the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH before proceeding on Kodesho road to the Computer Village flyover. In the process, the BRT terminal on Obafemi Awolowo Way and areas around there were fumigated. The team also conducted same exercise along the above road and at such bus stops as Balogun, Allen roundabout, Radio, Agidingbi and over andunder the expansive Berger flyover. From there, the two teams merged again and proceeded on that end of the Lagos inward-bound highway into the city.

Noteworthy is the fact that at each point, the COVID-19 Response Team fumigated bus stops on both sides of the roads while not leaving out their surrounding guard rails.

To provide extra safety, officials of the state’s ministry of Environment among others monitored the entire two-day exercise.

In a statement issued by the head of the Media Relations Office of the company, Prince Moses Duku, Julius Berger said, as a patriotic corporate citizen, it is dedicated to ensuring the safety of communities and its staff. Julius Berger, Duku added, will continue to utilize its resources, facilities and knowhow to provide impactful support to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.