By OBINNA EZUGWU

West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced it is suspending all flight operations beginning from Friday as part of “converted efforts being made to stop the spread of the pandemic of Coronavirus.”

The airline which made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, said: “It is with great sense of responsibility that we have decided, in the best interest of our nation, our passengers and workforce, to suspend scheduled flight operations for 23 days, effective from 23.00 hours on Friday, the 27the day of March, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This difficult decision was reached in order to support the efforts of the Federal Government and other stakeholders in curbing the spread of this virus in our nation, while also protecting our esteemed passengers and staff from becoming victims of the pandemic.”