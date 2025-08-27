Air Peace to commence three weekly flights to Brazil after BASA deal

West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace says it has secured approval to commence direct passenger flights between Lagos and São Paulo, following negotiations under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) signed by Nigeria and Brazil.

The agreement was concluded in Brasília on Monday by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Filhos, in the presence of Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Confirming the development on Tuesday, Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, described the Lagos–São Paulo route as “long overdue” and a major boost for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Onyema said the airline will begin operations with three weekly flights, with plans to increase frequency based on demand and operational conditions.

The service is scheduled to launch by late November 2025, marking the first direct connection between both countries by a Nigerian carrier.