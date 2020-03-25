By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Following the report of one positive case of Coronavirus in Osun State, Governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola said he has subjected himself for the test due to his recent travel to Abuja and has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC had on Wednesday morning confirmed case of novel Coronavirus in the state. The case is a returnee from the United Kingdom and is currently receiving treatment.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Governor Oyetola said his wife, Mrs Kafayat because of her recent travel history, subjected herself to the test and came back negative.

Governor Oyetola made this known while briefing journalists on the confirmation of the first Coronavirus case in the state at the governmet house.

According to the Governor, he said the decision to subject himself to test following his visit to Abuja about one week ago is a way of leading by example.

Oyetola said: “Considering the fact that I was in Abuja for the better part of last week, as a way of leading by example, I have also subjected myself to test. My wife, because of her recent travel history also subjected herself to test. Both came back negative.

“To this end, I want to passionately encourage all returnees from UK, US, Europe, the West African Coast and indeed other high risk countries to self-isolate and submit themselves to test, so as to assist the government in curtailing the spread of the virus.

To further contain the spread, Oyetola said , a Taskforce has been set up to man all the state land borders and conduct preliminary screening.

He further said that “all major markets will be shut down with effect from Friday, March 27.

However, traders are allowed to sell food items in front of their houses. Pharmacies are also exempted from this ban.

“The ban on public gatherings, church services, Mosques, social events and political meetings among others remain in force.

The Governor who urged the residents and citizens of the state not to panic as the disease is under control enjoined them continue to observe necessary precautionary measures by regularly washing your hands with water and soap and also maintain the prescribed social distance.

“As part of our efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the State, we have set up holding centres and the one in Asubiaro Specialist Hospital, Osogbo, is up and running, to isolate and treat suspected and reported cases of the virus in the State.

He noted that the the state government had contacted the family of the of the patient and has since commenced contact tracing to identify people who might have been in contact with the confirmed case.

He, therefore, urged residents to call the emergency number 293 or Other numbers 08035025692, 08033908772 and 08056456250 Should in case of any suspected cases.

