By OBINNA EZUGWU

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja today, suspended its hearing of an appeal by Adams Oshiomhole against the judgment of a Federal High Court suspending him as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court originally planned to hear the matter on Monday, but a three-man panel of justices headed by Justice Steven Adah rose at a session today to say a new panel would be constituted to hear the appeal.

This comes as the ruling party plans to hold its National Executive Council meeting this week.

The Justice Steven Adah led panel rose and announced that the panel to hear the Oshiomhole’s appeal will reconvene if ready.

Shortly after, an official of the court came forward and announced that hearing in Oshiomhole’s appeal has been reserved to a date that will be communicated to parties in the matter.

More subsequently…