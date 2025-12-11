Oshiomhole, Ndume trade words as Omokri’s screening descends into rowdy session

A sharp exchange between Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Ndume disrupted the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday during the screening of former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, for an ambassadorial appointment.

The altercation, which unfolded in Room 301 of the Senate complex, briefly brought the vetting of President Bola Tinubu’s 65 ambassadorial nominees to a halt. Omokri, seated before the panel, watched silently as tempers flared among two of the chamber’s most vocal members.

The tension began when Oshiomhole attempted to speak on Omokri’s nomination and issued a veiled rebuke directed at critics of the president’s list.

“I cannot be intimidated by people who keep going around. We all see those on television questioning this list,” Oshiomhole said.

Ndume immediately objected, citing procedural rules. “The procedure is that if there is a motion, it must be seconded. If not, it is dead,” he insisted.

Oshiomhole raised his tone in response. “Allow me to continue. Mr Chairman, please protect me,” he shouted.

Committee Chairman Senator Abubakar Bello intervened, urging calm. “Senator Adams, your time is going. Please conclude,” he appealed.

Oshiomhole persisted, insisting the Senate could not ignore rumours surrounding Omokri’s nomination. Ndume countered sharply: “There is no such petition before us. The Senate is not a joke!”

That triggered a personal dig from Oshiomhole. “When I talk, those who have not been governors should listen. It takes a large heart to forgive. President Tinubu has shown leadership, that criticism shouldn’t block appointments.”

Ndume, visibly angered, shot back: “You had never dreamed of becoming a senator when I already was one.”

With the room growing tense, the chairman restored order and directed that the committee return to established rules.

Omokri remained calm throughout, neither responding nor reacting to the verbal confrontation. It is unclear whether the heated exchange will weigh on the committee’s final decision.

Thursday’s fracas followed another awkward moment during Wednesday’s session involving Ekiti-born career diplomat Emmanuel Adeyemi, who stumbled when asked to list the three senators from his home state. After successfully naming Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Senator Yemi Adaramodu, he failed to recall Senator Cyril Fasuyi. An aide was seen attempting to check the answer online, prompting outrage.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong criticised the lapse as evidence of declining preparedness among nominees. Oshiomhole and Senator Seriake Dickson agreed, though Senator Yunus Akintunde urged the panel to show some understanding.

Adeyemi is one of Ekiti State’s three nominees, alongside Erelu Angela Adebayo and Olumilua Oluwayemika.