Probe: Go after Obaseki now, Oshiomhole implores Okpebholo
Published

19 mins ago

on

The Senator representing Edo north, Adams Oshiomhole, has charged Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo, to investigate the immediate past governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

On Thursday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, in the lead judgment delivered by Justice Lawal Garba, held that the Candidate of the People Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, failed to prove allegations of over-voting, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and other infractions cited as grounds to challenge Okpebholo’s electoral victory.

In a unanimous judgment, the court held that based on the evidence before it, Ighodalo was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the judgement, Oshiomhole, also a former governor of the Edo and Obaseki’s predecessor, noted that now that the supreme court judgement has been made, Okpebholo now has time “to look at that hotel where Edo state money in tens of billions of dollars was taken”.

Oshiomhole stated that the governor now has time to revisit all the roads that were built and washed up, “compared to the ones I did, which are still there”.

He said: “So by the time your Excellency now has time for the second rematch, Obaseki will have to come out from hiding to answer to those questions. We have come to rescue Edo, but to rescue means you must also investigate.

“How did we get here? So that in the future nobody will get there. God will give you the wisdom, the energy and everything required to keep our state going.

“I now challenge Obaseki to come to Edo; let us work as former governors. Let us all walk on the streets of Benin. Let’s see who did what to affect the life of the people.”

