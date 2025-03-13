Court orders arrest of VeryDarkMan for allegedly defaming Mercy Chinwo

A court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over claims he made against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

The Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrate Court gave the order after VDM failed to appear in court despite being summoned on March 5, 2025. Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna rejected a request from VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to allow him to appear voluntarily, insisting that the police must bring him to court.

VDM is accused of making false claims on social media, saying that Chinwo was involved in a contract dispute and took $345,000 from her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu (Eezee Tee). Chinwo’s legal team, led by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, has shown emails and payment receipts to prove the allegations are false and damaging to her reputation.

The prosecution says VDM’s actions break Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24(1)(B) of the Cybercrime Act 2015. Chinwo has also filed a lawsuit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, demanding N1.1 billion in damages. She wants the court to order VDM to delete his statements, apologize publicly, and take back his claims.