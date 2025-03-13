Connect with us

Entertainment

Court orders arrest of VeryDarkMan for allegedly defaming Mercy Chinwo
Advertisement

Entertainment

Love in Every Word: Another creator accuses Omoni Oboli of copyright infringement 

Entertainment

Influencer Ifeluv ends relationship with Oluwadolarz over infidelity

Entertainment

Amber Rose explains why she removed BBL, relationship with Kanye West

Entertainment

Nigerian Actress Simi Gbadamosi gets Emmy Nomination for Disney’s Iwáju

Entertainment

Baba Tee: Portable condemns actor's action, amidst Lande, wife’s fallout

Entertainment

High Stakes life: Nigeria's socialites, lifestyle of scandal

Entertainment

Ayra Starr joins cast of children of Blood and Bone

Entertainment

Mr Eazi announces passing of his Mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade

Entertainment

Nollywood actress Chika Ike welcomes baby girl 

Entertainment

Court orders arrest of VeryDarkMan for allegedly defaming Mercy Chinwo

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Court orders arrest of VeryDarkMan for allegedly defaming Mercy Chinwo

A court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over claims he made against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

The Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrate Court gave the order after VDM failed to appear in court despite being summoned on March 5, 2025. Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna rejected a request from VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to allow him to appear voluntarily, insisting that the police must bring him to court.

VDM is accused of making false claims on social media, saying that Chinwo was involved in a contract dispute and took $345,000 from her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu (Eezee Tee). Chinwo’s legal team, led by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, has shown emails and payment receipts to prove the allegations are false and damaging to her reputation.

The prosecution says VDM’s actions break Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24(1)(B) of the Cybercrime Act 2015. Chinwo has also filed a lawsuit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, demanding N1.1 billion in damages. She wants the court to order VDM to delete his statements, apologize publicly, and take back his claims.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (167) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (326) Alex Otti (510) Aliko Dangote (88) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (172) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (820) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (133) Dapo Abiodun (142) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (352) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (98) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (233) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (256) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (574) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (89) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement