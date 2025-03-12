Love in Every Word: Another creator accuses Omoni Oboli of copyright infringement 

Chime Chinedu Abumchukwu, a creator and owner Ou Travel and Tour, has called out filmmaker, Omoni Oboli for allegedly using his videos for her new movie, Love in Every Word without acknowledgement.

Abumchukwu in a post via his X account on Wednesday, regretted that while his videos were used in the movie, he was given due recognition.

This comes after the film, which had over seven million views, was taken down on March 11, 2025, following a claim of copyright infringement by Chinonso Obiora, also known as Skyberry.

But the film was later re-uploaded on YouTube, with Oboli announcing that the issue had been resolved.

She wrote, “Hey besties, thank you for the love and concern. We deeply appreciate you all for your calls, messages, posts, tweets, comments, everything! There was a little misunderstanding with our movie Love in Every Word. It’s been sorted out now, and we are back stronger than ever!”

The movie’s removal surprised fans, sparking discussions about the copyright issue. However, the exact details of the dispute were not publicly shared.

Meanwhile, Abumchukwu, who creates and uploads videos of different cities and towns in the South East via his social media platforms, wrote:

“Dear @Omonioboli,

Huge congratulations on getting your movie back online! I’m beyond thrilled for you.

My name is Chime Chinedu Abumchukwu, and I’m the founder of Ou Travel and Tour. Yesterday, I received several messages mistakenly referring to me as Obiora due to a copyright claim on YouTube. After clarifying the mix-up, I realized that my video clips from Awka, Amawbia, and Osumenyi were featured in your movie.

While I’m honored that my work was considered worthy of inclusion, I was surprised to find no credits given at the end. As a content creator who showcases Nigeria’s beauty with little to no support, I believe it’s essential to acknowledge and respect the intellectual property of others.

I’d like to request that you consider giving me proper credit for my work in your movie. This would not only be a kind gesture but also a great opportunity to promote the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Once again, congratulations on your movie’s success! I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing my credits included.

Best regards,

Chime Chinedu Abumchukwu.”

Love in Every Word, starring Uzor Arukwe and Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi, has received positive reviews for its storyline and the chemistry between the lead actors. Now that it is back on Omoni Oboli TV’s YouTube channel, Oboli is encouraging fans to keep watching and supporting the film.