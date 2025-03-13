Entertainment
Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert end marriage, finalize child support, assets sharing agreement
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor, and former NBA player Iman Shumpert, have officially finalized their divorce, ending their eight-year marriage. The settlement includes a division of assets and child support arrangements.
As part of the settlement, Taylor will receive four luxury properties worth over $10 million, a one-time seven-figure payment, and several high-end vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus. She will also retain full ownership of her businesses, securing her financial independence.
Shumpert has agreed to pay $8,000 per month in child support for their two daughters and will cover their private school tuition, ensuring their continued education and well-being.
Despite their separation, Taylor has emphasized that the split was amicable and not due to infidelity.
She previously stated, “Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, infidelity ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.” She also highlighted their strong co-parenting relationship, adding, “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”
Meanwhile, Taylor has sparked dating rumors after attending the Oscars with actor Aaron Pierre, further fueling speculation about a new romance. The finalized divorce marks a new chapter for both Taylor and Shumpert as they move forward separately.