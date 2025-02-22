Nedu denies allegations of fraud, plans legal action against VeryDarkMan

Popular media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, has strongly denied accusations of fraud and misconduct made against him by social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Nedu described the allegations as false and baseless, adding that he would take legal action against those spreading false claims about him.

The controversy began after comedian Deeone criticized VDM on The Honest Bunch Podcast. In response, VDM accused Nedu of allowing defamatory remarks on his platform and also alleged that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with female content creators in exchange for career favors.

“Where is the proof? These are just baseless accusations. I have been in this industry for years, and I have faced all kinds of attacks. But I have learned that not everything requires a response,” Nedu said.

There were also claims that Nedu mismanaged funds meant for the Nedu Scholarship Foundation. However, Tokindrumz Management, the company overseeing his projects, clarified that all money was properly handled. Sarah William Konha, the Chief Operating Officer of Tokindrumz, explained, “The only time a different account was used was to settle outstanding payments on the day of an event. The money was never sent to Nedu’s personal account.”

Nedu also addressed the accusations, saying: “I have built my career on integrity. If I wanted to steal money, do you think it would be donations for a foundation? It makes no sense. People need to stop pushing false narratives just to destroy others.”

Frustrated by the situation, Nedu announced that he would no longer be as accessible as before. “Let me tell you something: that nice part of Nedu is dead and buried. No more Mr. Nice Guy. I was too accessible, and I was used by lots of people. If you think you have my number, think again. Delete it, because I am done being nice.”

Despite the controversies, Nedu maintained that he remains focused on helping people through his work in media and entertainment. “I have always used my platform to support people—whether on radio, podcasting, or real life. I have helped married women speak up, I have given rape victims a voice, and I will continue to make a positive impact.”

With legal action now in the works, Nedu made it clear that he would no longer tolerate defamation or baseless accusations. “Believe what you want, but those who know me, know my heart. It’s time to set the record straight once and for all,” he said.