VeryDarkMan alleges ethnic agenda as EFCC arrests E-Money over alleged abuse of foreign currency

Controversial social commentator and activist, VeryDarkMan, has raised allegations of ethnic targeting following the arrest of popular Lagos socialite and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a viral video posted shortly after news of the arrest broke, VeryDarkMan questioned the motives of the anti-graft agency and suggested that Igbos may be facing selective scrutiny under the guise of law enforcement.

“E-Money is currently in EFCC custody, allegedly. I’m beginning to believe that there might be a vendetta against the Igbos. Igbos, be careful, they are coming for you… Okoya’s children are still walking peacefully,” he said, implying that other high-profile individuals engaging in similar activities have not faced the same treatment.

E-Money was arrested on Monday night at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos. EFCC sources confirmed on Tuesday that the flamboyant businessman was apprehended for allegedly spraying U.S. dollars at a social event — a violation of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Act, which criminalizes the abuse and defacement of both local and foreign currencies.

“He was arrested at his residence for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies,” a source within the commission said. “Specifically, he was alleged to have sprayed U.S. dollars in public, which is against the law.”

The source also confirmed that E-Money was immediately flown to Abuja, where he is currently being questioned by EFCC investigators. “Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as the process is complete,” the source added.

This arrest follows on the heels of a similar case involving another high-profile socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, who was also arrested and detained by the EFCC last year.

Cubana Chief Priest, a nightlife entrepreneur and Instagram celebrity, was accused of abusing the Naira by spraying bundles of cash at public events in clear violation of the Central Bank’s cash handling regulations.

Cubana Chief Priest was later granted bail and released, but not without widespread attention and backlash, particularly from the southeastern region, where both he and E-Money hail from.

While the EFCC has maintained silence on the specifics of E-Money’s case — with spokesperson Dele Oyewale declining comment — the spate of arrests is fueling speculation and stirring ethnic sentiments in some quarters.

Supporters of the embattled socialites argue that many affluent individuals across regions engage in similar public displays of wealth without facing legal consequences, raising questions about the consistency and fairness of the EFCC’s enforcement actions.

Legal analysts, however, caution that the Foreign Exchange Act and related financial regulations apply uniformly and that public figures should serve as examples by adhering strictly to the law.

With E-Money now in EFCC custody and investigations underway, public attention is expected to intensify, especially as debates around ethnic bias and selective enforcement grow louder.