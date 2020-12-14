English Premier league side, Chelsea, will face Spanish side, Athletico Madrid in the Round 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League competition, according to the draw unveiled by the football body on Monday.
Liverpool will confront German side RB Leipzig, while Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach
The Round 16 fixtures:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich
Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
FC Porto vs Juventus
FC Barcelona vs PSG
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta vs Real Madrid