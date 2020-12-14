English Premier league side, Chelsea, will face Spanish side, Athletico Madrid in the Round 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League competition, according to the draw unveiled by the football body on Monday.

Liverpool will confront German side RB Leipzig, while Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach

The Round 16 fixtures:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs FC Bayern Munich

Athletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

FC Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid