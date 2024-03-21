Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board on Thursday, deducted three points from Gombe United after the club fans assaulted match officials during a game against Akwa United.

The league body in a statement on Thursday, said all four officials of the NPFL matchday 26 fixture were physically attacked by the home fans at the Pantanmi Stadium in Gombe.

The assaulted match officials are Bright Nwosu, the centre Referee; Abdullahi Indabawa, assistant referee 1; Friday Abu Emeje, assistant referee 2; and Musa Hussainy Talle, the fourth official.

NPFL charged Gombe United with “failure to provide adequate and effective security leading to access to unauthorised persons to restricted areas, throwing of objects by their supporters to match officials and the visiting team and assault on match officials at the end of the game”.

Three points and three goals would also be docked from the cumulative Gombe’s performance this season as punishment.

Gombe was fined N3 million, which includes N1 million to be paid as compensation to the assaulted match officials.

The NPFL also issued an order closing the Pantami Stadium to fans of Gombe United for the next three home games.

Earlier this season, Gombe United were docked three points and three goals, while Mohammed Baba Ganaru, the club’s head coach, was suspended for three games for inciting violence on match officials.

